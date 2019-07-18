KZN cops seize drugs, ammo, cash worth nearly R2m in raid

The suspects are expected to appear at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have confiscated drugs, ammunition, cash and firearms worth close to R2 million.

SAPS spokesperson Thulani Zwane: "The drugs include, heroin, mandrax, ecstacy and cocaine. They also found an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and cash to the value of more than R59,000."

He said they also arrested three suspects between the ages of 30 and 48-years-old.

The raid followed an intelligence operation by various law enforcement agencies.

