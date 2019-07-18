KZN cops seize drugs, ammo, cash worth nearly R2m in raid
The suspects are expected to appear at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have confiscated drugs, ammunition, cash and firearms worth close to R2 million.
SAPS spokesperson Thulani Zwane: "The drugs include, heroin, mandrax, ecstacy and cocaine. They also found an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and cash to the value of more than R59,000."
He said they also arrested three suspects between the ages of 30 and 48-years-old.
The raid followed an intelligence operation by various law enforcement agencies.
#sapsKZN An intelligence driven operation was conducted by members of #SAPS and Durban Metro police in Phoenix this a.m which resulted in the recovery of drugs to the value of more than one million rand. Three suspects were arrested. #DrugsOffTheStreets NP https://t.co/Jlqck7e5FV pic.twitter.com/Zi3x8JRy3c— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 18, 2019
