Kolisi: James Small a huge loss to rugby
Former Springbok rugby wing James Small. died from a heart attack last week and was being laid to rest on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Family, friends and players, both past and present, gathered at the Wanderers to honour former Springbok rugby wing James Small.
Small died of a heart attack last week and was being laid to rest on Thursday
A service was being held at the Wanderers Rugby Club in Johannesburg.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and former lock Victor Matfield were just a few of those who have paid tribute to James Small.
Kolisi said that the class of 1995 was an inspiration to the country and the current national players.
He said Small was a huge loss to the sport.
Small played 47 tests for South Africa between 1992 and 1997.
