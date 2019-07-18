Johnny Clegg laid to rest at private ceremony in Joburg

The 66-year-old musician and anthropologist, dubbed the 'White Zulu', passed away on Tuesday after battling pancreatic cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Johnny Clegg was on Wednesday laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by his family and some of his band members.

The family was expected to share details of a public memorial service on Thursday.

Described as a unifier who fought against apartheid through his music and teachings, Clegg was honoured worldwide.

“He brought people together at that time when everything was closed and monitored, and everything was discouraged and dark. He was really a breath of fresh air,” said his colleague and friend professor David Coplan.

