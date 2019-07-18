Job creation, gangs likely to feature in Premier Winde’s Sopa
Premier Alan Winde Winde was expected to deliver his maiden State of the Province Address on Thursday, which served as the official opening of the provincial legislature.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde would outline how his administration hoped to tackle the province’s most burning issues.
Winde was expected to deliver his maiden State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Thursday, which served as the official opening of the provincial legislature.
Job creation and gangsterism were likely to top his agenda.
Winde’s Sopa came as the Western Cape grappled with a murder rate that was tracking to be the worst in at least 10 years.
More than 1,500 people were killed since the start of 2019.
In a post-Cabinet meeting statement, Winde said the provincial government would invest in social interventions.
“We looked at past legalisation and reintroduction of new legalisation that you will see coming over the next couple of weeks because that’s also what we do, we create an ecosystem and the environment through regulatory processes,” he said.
