Jamestown community 'traumatised' after man’s body found mutilated
The body of a 62-year-old man was discovered by community members among bushes near the Mountain View informal settlement on Tuesday. His legs had apparently been removed but it was unclear how.
CAPE TOWN - A community leader in Jamestown, Stellenbosch, said residents in the informal settlements were traumatised following the discovery of a mutilated body.
The body of a 62-year-old man was discovered by community members among bushes near the Mountain View informal settlement on Tuesday. His legs had apparently been removed but it was unclear how.
Community leader Cyril Hector said he had been trying to get hold of the man's family in the Eastern Cape.
Hector said residents of Mountain View were disturbed by the gruesome nature of his death.
“Firstly, they said the man was attacked by a predator, secondly, they found the man with no legs; that traumatised people because one thing we're scared of is that if it's a predator, what will happen to our children? The bushes are close to the settlement.”
Police said they are investigating and an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “We’ve opened an inquest docket for further investigation.”
Popular in Local
-
Zuma will only resume testimony if inquiry sticks to rules, lawyers say
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
-
Old Mutual fired Peter Moyo for whistleblowing, Mpofu argues
-
Zondo inquiry to blame for suspension of Zuma’s testimony – lawyer
-
Mogoeng Mogoeng: Only Ramaphosa can widen scope of Zondo commission
-
Ramaphosa charts a new course for his administration
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.