Jamestown community 'traumatised' after man’s body found mutilated

The body of a 62-year-old man was discovered by community members among bushes near the Mountain View informal settlement on Tuesday. His legs had apparently been removed but it was unclear how.

CAPE TOWN - A community leader in Jamestown, Stellenbosch, said residents in the informal settlements were traumatised following the discovery of a mutilated body.

The body of a 62-year-old man was discovered by community members among bushes near the Mountain View informal settlement on Tuesday. His legs had apparently been removed but it was unclear how.

Community leader Cyril Hector said he had been trying to get hold of the man's family in the Eastern Cape.

Hector said residents of Mountain View were disturbed by the gruesome nature of his death.

“Firstly, they said the man was attacked by a predator, secondly, they found the man with no legs; that traumatised people because one thing we're scared of is that if it's a predator, what will happen to our children? The bushes are close to the settlement.”

Police said they are investigating and an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “We’ve opened an inquest docket for further investigation.”