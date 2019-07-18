James Small to be buried today

The funeral would take place at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg from 2 pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Springbok wing James Small would be laid to rest on Thursday.

Small died from a heart attack at the age of 50 last week.

The funeral will take place at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg from 2pm.

Family, friends, and players both past and present are expected to attend the memorial service to honour the winger.

The completion of the autopsy on Friday afternoon revealed that the cause of death was reported as "ischaemic heart disease".

Small played 47 tests for the Springboks and was an instrumental part of the 1995 World Cup-winning side on home soil.

South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander paid tribute to Small, saying he "will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of the South African public".

Small was the fourth member of that Springbok group to have passed away after coach Kitch Christie, Ruben Kruger and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen.