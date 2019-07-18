Intergovernmental dispute between Winde, Cele to likely end up in court

The intergovernmental dispute continues despite the minister's recent announcement that the army will be deployed to help fight gangs for the next three months.

CAPE TOWN - The arm wrestle between Premier Alan Winde and Police Minister Bheki Cele is likely to end up in court.

Winde clarified his position during his State of the Province Address earlier on Thursday.

He said the dispute has been taken to the next level.

“The time for talk is over, we are taking charge. This week, we started preparing to take the next steps in our intergovernmental dispute with Minister Bheki Cele. We are proceeding, nonetheless, and we are meeting the minister in court if not beforehand.”

Winde said the provincial government’s safety committee would coordinate all tasks.

“This joined-up government approach will see to it that we have a range of programmes in place to keep our communities safe.”

One of the DA’s election promises was a provincially controlled police service.

This, Winde said would allow them to tackle crime head-on.