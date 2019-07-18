GALLERY: SANDF boots finally hit the ground in Cape Town
Kaylynn Palm & Bertram Malgas | The South African National Defence Force arrived in Cape Town on 18 July 2019, one week after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced troops would be deployed to gang-plagued areas on the Cape Flats to assist the South African Police Service.
