First SANDF troops roll into Manenberg

CAPE TOWN - A week after Police Minister Bheki Cele promised boots on the ground in gang-plagued areas on the Cape Flats, the first SANDF personnel carriers have rolled into Manenberg.

Last week, Cele indicated the army would be sent in within hours of his announcement. But it’s only now that the first signs of the deployment have become apparent.

It’s by no means the mass deployment some may have imagined, but it’s a start for the gang-plagued neighbourhood of Manenberg. Several army vehicles and troops rolled into the area on Thursday afternoon.

#SANDF The army has arrived in Manenberg and are working with the police in the area. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/vWCGWzcdsQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2019

They are now standing on the street corners, moving block by block, as police officers conduct operations.

At the sight of the army, some residents came out of their homes to watch them work, while others are standing behind burglar gates.

Community policing forum chairperson Kadar Jacobs says the residents have been waiting for this for a long time.

Cele identified 10 key areas where the army's deployment could help police, including Manenberg, Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain and Nyanga.