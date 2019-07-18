Dozens hurt, several seriously, in fire at Japan animation firm
Police said the fire appeared to have been started deliberately.
TOKYO - Dozens of people were hurt Thursday, including 10 who suffered severe injuries, when a fire broke out at an animation production company in western Japan, local officials said.
The fire was believed to have been started deliberately, local police told AFP.
At least 38 people were injured in the blaze, which was still burning nearly two hours after it started at the company in the city of Kyoto.
"There are many injuries at the scene," a spokesman for the Kyoto City Fire Department told AFP.
"So far we have 10 serious injuries. I suspect many of those with serious injuries have lost consciousness."
He said the fire department had dispatched 35 fire engines and other fire-fighting vehicles to the site, a building belonging to Kyoto Animation, a company behind several famous television anime series.
"A man threw a liquid and set fire to it," a Kyoto prefectural police spokesman told AFP.
