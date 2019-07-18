Dlodlo: Fighting gangsterism key priority for State Security Agency
The State Security Agency has joined the war against gangsterism and wants more individuals linked to organised crime prosecuted.
This is the word from State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and her deputy Zizi Kodwa.
The two briefed the media on the agency's budget vote on Thursday.
Dlodlo said fighting gangsterism was one of her department's key priorities. This follows last week's announcement by Police Minister Bheki Cele that the SANDF would be deployed in gang hotspots in Cape Town.
The department said gangsterism would undermine the country's democracy and create what is known as a “narco-state,” where it infiltrates all sectors of society, including the government.
Kodwa said the government needed a coordinated approach involving other agencies.
