Deputy police minister visits educare centre in Nyanga for Mandela Day

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale visited the Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement in Nyanga for Mandela Day.

He was joined by humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers, who donated much-needed mattresses, blankets and food parcels to the Sinoxolo Educare Centre.

At least 27 children attend the Sinoxolo Educare Centre in the informal settlement.

Many children received their only meal of the day at the childhood development centre. The principal said nap-time was difficult as most of the children slept on a thin blanket on the floor, as they did not have enough mattresses for everyone.

The children’s toilets were two small white cans placed in an open cemented structure without any door for privacy.

Mathale addressed the children, their parents and teachers: “It is this South Africa that Mandela left for us. It was this South Africa that he said we must create a better life for the children.”

Some mothers said they were grateful for the help from the Gift of the Givers, as the food parcels they received would be enough to feed their families for a month.