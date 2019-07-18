Demi Lovato inspired Luann de Lesseps' sobriety

The Real Housewives Of New York star first received treatment for alcohol issues in 2017 after she was charged with and pleaded not guilty to disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT.

LONDON - Demi Lovato has inspired Luann de Lesseps' sobriety "because she's been very public about her struggle".

The Real Housewives Of New York star first received treatment for alcohol issues in 2017 after she was charged with and pleaded not guilty to disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant.

She then checked into rehab again in 2018 and says seeing how Demi Lovato has handled her own addictions has inspired her to seek help.

De Lesseps (54) - who is approaching 90 days of sobriety - told Access Hollywood: "You know who's really been inspirational also is Demi Lovato, because she's been very public about her struggle and I think it's important.

"It's kind of a private thing. But there's a lot of celebrities at meetings, and so I don't feel so alone."

Lovato (26) completed a stint in rehab following her near-fatal overdose last year, and told her fans she is now "sober and grateful to be alive".

She tweeted: "I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME...

"I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f**king much thank you (sic)."

Following her overdose in July 2018, Lovato has been "committed" to her sobriety, which includes focusing her energy on more positive activities such as exercise.

A source insisted the Solo hitmaker has been working hard behind the scenes to remain sober and has cut off her "enabling" friends, with her biggest motivation being the chance to get back on stage.