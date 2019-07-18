Demi Lovato inspired Luann de Lesseps' sobriety
The Real Housewives Of New York star first received treatment for alcohol issues in 2017 after she was charged with and pleaded not guilty to disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT.
LONDON - Demi Lovato has inspired Luann de Lesseps' sobriety "because she's been very public about her struggle".
The Real Housewives Of New York star first received treatment for alcohol issues in 2017 after she was charged with and pleaded not guilty to disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant.
She then checked into rehab again in 2018 and says seeing how Demi Lovato has handled her own addictions has inspired her to seek help.
De Lesseps (54) - who is approaching 90 days of sobriety - told Access Hollywood: "You know who's really been inspirational also is Demi Lovato, because she's been very public about her struggle and I think it's important.
"It's kind of a private thing. But there's a lot of celebrities at meetings, and so I don't feel so alone."
Lovato (26) completed a stint in rehab following her near-fatal overdose last year, and told her fans she is now "sober and grateful to be alive".
She tweeted: "I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME...
"I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f**king much thank you (sic)."
Following her overdose in July 2018, Lovato has been "committed" to her sobriety, which includes focusing her energy on more positive activities such as exercise.
A source insisted the Solo hitmaker has been working hard behind the scenes to remain sober and has cut off her "enabling" friends, with her biggest motivation being the chance to get back on stage.
More in Lifestyle
-
Maintaining or starting exercise in middle age tied to longer life
-
Instagram hides 'likes' from more users
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
-
WHO sounds Ebola alarm as risks intensify
-
67 minutes of good - here's what some South Africans are up to
-
Pop culture hit 'Gossip Girl' gets a makeover for HBO Max
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.