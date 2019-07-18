De Lille probing tender to sell state-owned land in District Six

Publis Works Minister Patricia De Lille said she had been unaware of the possible disposal of the land.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille is looking into a tender to sell off parcels of state-owned land in District Six.

De Lille has stopped the tender process, to allow for consultations with Cabinet and representative groups in the community.

The minister said she had been unaware of the possible disposal of the land.

De Lille said she would not only be consulting with other ministers and the District Six community about these parcels of land.

"I have to launch an investigation about the process, which I will start very soon. Once I've done that, there is a Cabinet inter-ministerial committee on land restitution and land use. I will then consult with my colleagues about the parcels because it's not just in Cape Town, it's all over the country.

According to the District Six Working Committee, many of these pockets of land were earmarked for redevelopment for the purposes of restitution.

The committee's Shahied Ajam described Lille’s intervention as a win for claimants.

The scarcity of land was a major challenge for the government in its plans to redevelop the area.