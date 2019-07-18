Ramaphosa charts a new course for his administration

President Cyril Ramaphosa was drawing a line between his administration and that of Jacob Zuma’s – pressing for a joined-up government that works in concert across all spheres.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has charted a new course for his administration that he said would bring about better coordination between all departments and across all spheres of government.

Presenting the Presidency’s budget vote on Wednesday, Ramaphosa referred to the many Cabinet reshuffles and high turnover of civil servants under his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

In a wide-ranging speech, Ramaphosa said he wanted an end to the silo mentality that saw clinics built in rural areas without planning for road access or accommodation for health workers.

"There were frequent reshuffles of ministers and a high turnover of senior managers at both national and provincial level, that led to instability and misalignment – and created quite a lot of confusion."

Ramaphosa was drawing a line between his administration and that of Zuma’s – pressing for a joined-up government that works in concert across all spheres and departments for better planning and delivery.

“The executive will speak with one voice – it will not pursue pet projects that are disjointed and misaligned with national priorities. It will epitomize a caring state that is prudent with public finances and that derives its respect from the masses through hard work and dedication and not outward excesses like bling and blue lights.”

But Ramaphosa was accused of putting talk shops ahead of action by the Democratic Alliance’s Mmusi Maimane and was savaged by the Economic Freedom Fighters' Julius Malema for his perceived protection of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in his battle with the public protector.

Ramaphosa would reply to the debate on Thursday.