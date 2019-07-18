Third degree: Ramaphosa grilled by junior journos on hospital visit

As part of Mandela Day activities, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited RX Radio at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Rondebosch.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is accustomed to facing tough questions from seasoned journalists, but today he’s being interviewed by much younger radio show hosts.

As part of Mandela Day activities, Ramaphosa visited RX Radio at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Rondebosch.

The station is run by children and former patients. Since November 2016, RX Radio has served as a platform for paediatric patients to be trained as junior reporters.

The station broadcasts live and pre-recorded programmes through the hospital's internal television system to all wards. Content is also live-streamed via the hospital's website and mobile app.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Rondebosch on Mandela Day, where he was interviewed by children. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

RX Radio reporters are as young as four and today they got to put questions to Ramaphosa.

“How can the government help fund initiatives like RX Radio,” one reporter asked Ramaphosa.

The president responded: “Well, I am glad you raised that because we want to be able to support initiatives like this that care for people.”

In the past two years, RX Radio has trained around 100 reporters.

#NelsonMandelaDay The station broadcasts live and pre-recorded programmes which include talkshows, music and podcasts through the hospital’s internal television systems to all wards. KB pic.twitter.com/PqXv975fjl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2019

[PICTURES]: President @CyrilRamaphosa visits the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital for his #67Minutes in honour of #MandelaDay2019. President Ramaphosa took part in a special radio broadcast interview with children’s radio station @RxRadioSA pic.twitter.com/kIxkOuv21C — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) July 18, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)