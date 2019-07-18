View all in Latest
Third degree: Ramaphosa grilled by junior journos on hospital visit

As part of Mandela Day activities, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited RX Radio at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Rondebosch.

President Cyril Ramaphosa pictured with children at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Rondebosch, where he was interviewed by them on Mandela Day. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa pictured with children at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Rondebosch, where he was interviewed by them on Mandela Day. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is accustomed to facing tough questions from seasoned journalists, but today he’s being interviewed by much younger radio show hosts.

As part of Mandela Day activities, Ramaphosa visited RX Radio at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Rondebosch.

The station is run by children and former patients. Since November 2016, RX Radio has served as a platform for paediatric patients to be trained as junior reporters.

The station broadcasts live and pre-recorded programmes through the hospital's internal television system to all wards. Content is also live-streamed via the hospital's website and mobile app.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Rondebosch on Mandela Day, where he was interviewed by children. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

RX Radio reporters are as young as four and today they got to put questions to Ramaphosa.

“How can the government help fund initiatives like RX Radio,” one reporter asked Ramaphosa.

The president responded: “Well, I am glad you raised that because we want to be able to support initiatives like this that care for people.”

In the past two years, RX Radio has trained around 100 reporters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

