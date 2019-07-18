CT officials working to ensure tourist safety after Mount Nelson robbery

Earlier this week, a gang of robbers made off with jewellery, cash and stolen items from guests and staff at the hotel.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism Department said it was looking at ways to ensure safety in tourism hotspots in Cape Town.

This comes after a daring heist at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel on Tuesday night.

Police are still on the hunt for the 15 suspects.

Rashid Toefy, the deputy Director-General of the provincial Economic Development and Tourism Department, said that incidents like these were few and far between in the city, but officials were working on a plan to tackle it.

"We are eventually moving towards a dedicated force in the city that will focus on these tourism hotspots. We've also been working with the national department of tourism to start instituting tourism safety ambassadors, in our area, we'll probably be getting over 200 young people deployed in the next few months all over the city."

The hotel's management said that operations are running as usual following the incident and that they are supporting the police investigations.

"We can confirm that an incident occurred on Tuesday 16 July at Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel. The members of staff and four guests affected are safe and the hotel remains open as usual. The safety and security of our guests and staff is our utmost priority and we have robust security arrangements in place across our global portfolio, which we regularly review.

"We would like to thank the Belmond Mount Nelson team for their professional handling of this incident and for the support that they have provided to those present or affected. The relevant authorities have been notified and we are supporting the police with their investigation. We are unable to comment further while this investigation is ongoing."