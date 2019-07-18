Court told CT nightclub security deal was ‘vigorous negotiation,’ not extortion
Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and three others are accused of extorting the Grand Café out of R90,000 in November 2017.
CAPE TOWN - The defence for the alleged ringleader of an extortion racket has argued it was not extortion, but rather a vigorous business negotiation.
Modack's believed to have led a group that forcibly took over security at Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants from another faction led by Mark Lifman.
Stuart Bailey, the former COO of the group that owns the Grand Café, has been cross-examined by the defence.
He was the one who opened a criminal complaint against the accused.
The State witness maintains they were being extorted, while the defence argues what transpired at a meeting in November 2017 was nothing more than “vigorous” bargaining.
Bailey said the accused initially wanted R150,000 for extra security at an event and he made a counteroffer of R50,000.
He's also testified that the men, who represented TSG security, were unhappy with the monthly management fee of R70,000.
Bailey said one of the accused, Colin Booysen, then suggested a sum of R90,000 for the added security for the summer event on that day and all parties settled on an extra R30,000 for the monthly management fee.
