City of CT warns against nationwide strike over poor rail service
Fedusa and its transport affiliate, the United National Transport Union, were behind the industrial action scheduled for next Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Cape Town has warned against a nationwide strike over the poor state of the country’s rail service.
The city said the strike would not be in the interests of commuters.
The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and its transport affiliate, the United National Transport Union, were behind the industrial action scheduled for next Friday.
“We need a revamp of the railway service due to the old, outdated and stoic infrastructure. Manual signalling equipment continues to result in the consequent accidents on the railways that have led to fatalities and derailments,” said Fedusa’s Riefdah Ajam.
However, the city’s Felicity Purchase said the action would not help the already beleaguered train-users.
“Already, we are running at virtually a third of capacity that we should be running at. And I understand their plight and needs for additional security and I sympathise with them but I do think we need to allow our commuters to get to work where we can,” she said.
