Cape Town Sevens extended to a third day
The fun begins on Friday, 13 December, with gates opening at 1pm, with all 16 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams in action on the opening day.
CAPE TOWN - SA Rugby confirmed on Thursday that HSBC Cape Town Sevens will undergo a major makeover this year, stretching over three action-packed days in December.
The Springbok Women’s Sevens team will make their South African debut on 13 December at Cape Town Stadium, kicking off a long weekend of rugby action, which will culminate with the men’s and women’s finals on 15 December.
“We are extremely excited about the addition of the women’s event,” said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO.
“Over the last four years, the HSBC Cape Town Sevens has delivered a world-class event for spectators and players alike, and we are working very hard to ensure the same high standards and expectations are met this year. The combined men’s and women’s event provides the first chance for a South African audience to see the leading women’s players in live-action.”
Saturday’s play starts at 9am and at 10am later on Sunday.
“Last year, we responded to the market demand by creating a loyalty membership programme,” said Roux.
“Those loyalty members will be rewarded for their support this year with the first option on tickets before the balance goes on general sale. This is a high demand event and we are looking forward to closing the doors once again while making sure we continue to improve and refine what the spectators can expect.”
