Social Dev Minister Lindiwe Zulu delivers shoes to schools on Mandela Day
Zulu and the foundation will deliver 67 pairs of shoes to 67 schools around the country.
CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and the Kasi Angels Foundation have handed over 67 pairs of shoes to pupils at Du Noon Primary School to mark Mandela Day.
The minister said partnerships between government and the private sector was vital to address the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.
“I went to Du Noon Primary School, where we delivered 67 pair of shoes to the neediest children. I wish to thank Kasi Angels Foundation who contributed to this cause.”
Minister Lindiwe Zulu about to step out to Dunoon primary school to spend her Mandela Day with the children. pic.twitter.com/ORr8dc5fXI— Social Development (@The_DSD) July 18, 2019
