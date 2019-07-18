3 security guards shot in botched KZN school robbery

Kwazulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Thursday said two of the men were found dead at the school this morning, while one was found wounded.

JOHANNESBURG - Three security guards at the Ukusa High School in Hammersdale have been shot in a botched robbery.

Kwazulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Thursday said two of the men were found dead at the school on Thursday morning, while one was found wounded.

KZN Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said they would work with the police to ensure that the perpetrators were caught.

“What we can confirm is that three security officials were attacked. We had new equipment within the school premises. So, we are just assuming that these criminals were looking for new equipment.”