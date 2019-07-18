1 killed, municipal property damaged in Ratanda protests

Community members have been protesting since Monday over power outages.

JOHANNESBURG - Protesting residents of Ratanda, south of Heidelberg in Gauteng, have set alight municipal construction vehicles and damaged property at a local construction site.

Community members have been protesting since Monday over power outages. They claimed the municipality cut off electricity to indigents and non-payers.

On Wednesday, a protestor was shot and killed when police clashed with demonstrators after they attacked a police nyala.