Zuma’s legal team accuses Zondo commission of being unfair

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team on Wednesday again accused deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of being unfair.

Zuma was appearing for the third time before the state capture commission on Wednesday in Parktown.

His lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, said it was not fair for the commission to question Zuma, who was head of the state, on the processes of selecting and appointing people for government positions.

“…When you have the document from the right person. I don’t think this is fair to this witness."

Zondo responded: “Well Mr Sikhakhane, sometimes you have a laid down process and you have a different understanding… of the process that was followed and sometimes, a laid down process was not followed. The question was meant to get his understanding of the appointment process.”

Sikhakhane interjected and asked what that had to do with fraud and corruption.

Zondo said: “It’s got to do with whether where it is alleged that he said he had only one choice as a candidate and whether his understanding of the process is different from what is laid down.”

Zuma was being questioned about former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan’s claims flouted procedure and interfered in the appointment of former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.