Zuma accuses Zondo of being unfair as testimony halted on day 3
In the first half of the proceedings, former President Jacob Zuma complained of being expected to remember details of events that happened a long time ago.
JOHANNESBURG – The second half of former President Jacob Zuma’s third day of testifying at the state capture commission on Wednesday saw deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo once again being accused of being unfair and the proceedings adjourned until Friday.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE HIGHLIGHTS:
'YOU SUMMONED US UNDER FALSE PRETENSES'
Zuma’s legal team accused the Zondo commission of summoning Zuma under “false pretenses.” Muzi Sikhakhane then proceeded to ask for a 30-minute adjournment to discuss whether or not his client should continue with his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.
This was primarily in relation to allegations that were levelled by former Enterprise Minister Barbara Hogan against Zuma, that he flouted his power and interfered in the appointment of former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.
Sikhakhane also said it was not fair for the commission to question Zuma, who was head of the state, on the processes of selecting and appointing people for government positions.
'WE’RE NOT SURE IF WE WANT TO CONTINUE WITH THIS'
Following the 30-minute adjournment, which lasted for more than an hour, Zondo came back to announce that the proceedings would be adjourned to Friday after concerns raised by Zuma and his legal team.
Prior to the adjournment, Sikhakhane said he would consult with Zuma to find out if he still wanted to go ahead with testimony.
“Now I need him to make up his mind whether he wants to be cross-examined because it is clear, it’s just been confirmed, that he is being cross-examined,” Sikhakhane said.
“A decision has been taken that let there be time to look at decisions and if common ground can be found so that we can continue,” Zondo said.
Zondo said this decision was taken to give the former president and the commission’s legal teams an opportunity to find a way to address his concerns.
The commission chair said he was confident that a way forward would be found to ensure proceedings resume.
WATCH: Day 3, part two of Zuma's testimony at the state capture commission
