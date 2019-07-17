Zim govt wants Victoria Falls hotels to pay for power in foreign cash
The cabinet said getting large hotels in Victoria Falls to pay for their electricity in foreign currency would help boost imports of power.
HARARE - Zimbabwe was experiencing aggressive load-shedding, with power outages lasting up to 18 hours a day in many areas.
The government said hoteliers in the top resort of Victoria Falls would soon be asked to pay their electricity bills in hard currency to help stave off shortages. The decision was announced after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
It came despite the government’s decision in June to outlaw the use of foreign currency by locals for the payment of bills.
In a statement, the cabinet said getting large hotels in Victoria Falls to pay for their electricity in foreign currency would help boost imports of power. The cabinet also agreed to waive duty on imported solar equipment for those Zimbabweans wanting to get off the grid.
Until now, solar equipment had been prohibitively expensive because of the high levels of duty on imported components.
Popular in Africa
-
Send in the troops: Congo raises the stakes on illegal mining
-
Ghana and Ivory Coast lift threat to suspend cocoa supplies
-
Zimbabwe inflation rate soars to 175%
-
Jailed Zim lawmaker facing subversion charges freed on bail
-
Survey: 1 in 4 Mozambicans paid a bribe last year
-
Sudan's military council, opposition coalition agree political accord
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.