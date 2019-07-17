View all in Latest
Zim govt wants Victoria Falls hotels to pay for power in foreign cash

The cabinet said getting large hotels in Victoria Falls to pay for their electricity in foreign currency would help boost imports of power.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
2 hours ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe was experiencing aggressive load-shedding, with power outages lasting up to 18 hours a day in many areas.

The government said hoteliers in the top resort of Victoria Falls would soon be asked to pay their electricity bills in hard currency to help stave off shortages. The decision was announced after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

It came despite the government’s decision in June to outlaw the use of foreign currency by locals for the payment of bills.

In a statement, the cabinet said getting large hotels in Victoria Falls to pay for their electricity in foreign currency would help boost imports of power. The cabinet also agreed to waive duty on imported solar equipment for those Zimbabweans wanting to get off the grid.

Until now, solar equipment had been prohibitively expensive because of the high levels of duty on imported components.

