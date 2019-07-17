Woodstock orphanage owner living a 'fraudulent life' - court told

This was the second staffer from Al-Noor Child and Youth Care Centre to be arrested.

CAPE TOWN - The State has argued the owner of an orphanage in Woodstock has lived a "fraudulent life" in South Africa.

Amina Okpara - the owner of the Al-Noor Child and Youth Care Center - appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

She was accused of pocketing donations meant for the facility arrested in June.

Prosecutor Adiel Jansen has asked the court to refuse Okpara – who is Cameroonian - bail, saying she was a flight risk and that she was faking an illness sick to get sympathy.

Jansen said they have evidence including a witness statement that suggested the woman intended joining her husband in Nigeria.

He returned to his home country before Okpara's arrest, while an employee at the orphanage left for Cameroon after she was taken into custody.

Jansen has argued there was nothing tying Okpara to South Africa anymore and her only source of income, the orphanage, was now closed.

The magistrate has questioned why she didn't flee when she was facing similar charges in 2012 and 2015.

But Jansen explained this time it was different because there was more evidence against her, adding "the whole deck of cards" was tumbling down around her.

Meanwhile, a manager of the same orphanage whose facing sexual assault charges was released on bail.

The man handed himself over to police on Tuesday.

He was expected back in court in September after appearing in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

The man has been linked to the sexual abuse allegations at the orphanage.

Last month, the Social Development Department removed 17 children from the facility and placed them in alternative accommodation. The orphanage's registration has also been revoked.