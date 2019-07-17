What the DA, EFF had to say to Ramaphosa during budget vote debate
DA leader Mmusi Maimane called on Ramaphosa to confirm that he would testify before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, which has been hearing testimony from former President Jacob Zuma.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa was challenged by both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Parliament, where the Presidency’s budget vote was debated on Wednesday.
“So, Mr President, you sat at number two to number one (Jacob Zuma) and you were silent then. Will you be silent now or will you take action and guarantee this House tomorrow when you come to respond that you will go to the commission and set the record straight for all South Africans?”
EFF leader Julius Malema wanted Ramaphosa to reconsider the decision not to make deputy Finance Minister David Masondo the chairperson of the Public Investment Corporation, claiming he was side-lining a young person with talent.
“These tendencies that are coming from your side in defiance of Chapter 9 institution in protecting corrupt individuals, in isolating young people with talent [Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo], it means you are canvasing the same grounds that Zuma canvassed before.
“We did not fight Zuma because he was ugly, we fought with Zuma because firstly, he outsourced his powers in the ANC to a family and secondly, he undermined institutions of the state. You are doing the same.”
