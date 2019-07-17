WATCH LIVE: Zuma takes hot seat at state capture for third day - Part 1
Jacob Zuma spent most of Tuesday claiming he can't recall events previous witnesses have given evidence on which implicate him in wrongdoing.
JOHANNESBURG - Day three of former President Jacob Zuma's appearance at the state capture commission has got off to a tense start.
Evidence leader Paul Pretorius has accused Zuma's legal team, led by senior counsel Muzi Sikhakhane, of trying to control the order of proceedings.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had to intervene: “The legal team for the former president has no power to prescribe to the commission’s legal team how to do their job and vice versa. They may have views about each other’s way of doing their respective jobs but in the end, each side needs to what it has to do.”
Sikhakhane had earlier objected to Pretorius questioning Zuma about former GCIS head Themba Maseko's testimony even though they had moved on from the subject when proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday.
Pretorius was expected to move onto questions related to former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan when proceedings resumed on Wednesday morning.
