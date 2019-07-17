WATCH LIVE: Zuma responds to claims he interfered in govt appointments

Last year, former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan told the commission that Jacob Zuma often interfered in her work, and as a result, eroded her executive authority.

JOHANNESBURG - Day three of former President Jacob Zuma's state capture testimony resumes where the former leader was answering claims of interference in the appointment of government positions.

She also told the commission that Zuma insisted that now suspended Transnet CEO Gama be appointed to the position despite the fact that he was facing a disciplinary hearing at the time.

Day 3: Part 2 - Former President Jacob Zuma at the commission into state capture