Sudan's military council, opposition coalition agree political accord
The accord was signed in Khartoum in the presence of African mediators following a night of marathon talks to iron out some details of the agreement reached earlier this month.
KHARTOUM - Sudan’s military council and an alliance of opposition groups initialled a political accord on Wednesday as part of a power-sharing deal aimed at leading the African nation to democracy, live television showed.
The accord was signed in Khartoum in the presence of African mediators following a night of marathon talks to iron out some details of the agreement reached earlier this month.
The sides are still working on a constitutional declaration, which is expected to be signed on Friday.
Popular in Africa
-
Survey: 1 in 4 Mozambicans paid a bribe last year
-
Gunmen kill 10 in revenge attack on Nigerian village: police
-
Jailed Zim lawmaker facing subversion charges freed on bail
-
Zambian president fires finance minister, replaces her with Ng'andu
-
Zimbabwe inflation rate soars to 175%
-
Israeli education minister favours gay 'conversion therapy'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.