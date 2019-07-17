State capture lunch time wrap: A lot of 'I don’t recall' from Zuma

Here is a quick round-up of the first half of day three of the commission.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma made his appearance before the Zondo commission for a third day on Wednesday to respond to allegations of flouting procedure and interfering in appointments in some state-owned enterprises.

Here is a quick round-up of the first half of day three of the commission.

EXPLAINING THE ROLE OF THE ANC DEPLOYMENT COMMITTEE

During her testimony at the Zondo commission last year, Hogan claimed that the African National Congress (ANC) deployment committee made appointments in state-owned enterprises during Zuma’s tenure. The committee was established in 1994 to help with appointments in the public sector.

Zuma defended the committee, saying the committee did not make any appointments but rather recommendations.

WAS LOYALTY ONE OF THE FACTORS THAT PLAYED A ROLE IN APPOINTMENTS

Zuma said loyalty to the ANC was not the only factor considered when individuals were appointed to government and state-owned institutions.

Hogan claimed that the ANC’s deployment committee was often biased and put pressure on her to appoint certain individuals.

But Zuma disputed this, saying it was a known fact in ANC circles that those deployed to government institutions must be associated with the organisation.

Zuma also defended the party’s deployment committee, saying it was always intended to help government and not impose appointments on state institutions.

'I DON’T RECALL FAVOURING GAMA OVER OTHERS'

Part of Hogan’s testimony last year was that Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama was favoured by Zuma for the position.

She told the commission that Zuma insisted that now suspended Transnet CEO Gama be appointed to the position despite the fact that he was facing a disciplinary hearing at the time.

This was also despite the board’s decision to have current Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko run the parastatal.

However, Zuma said he did not recall giving out such an instruction.

“How could I have said this when he was being charged with serious charges? I don’t remember myself insisting on this.”

Despite not recalling the details, he said he couldn’t have insisted on Gama being the CEO because that would have undermined the appointment process.

ZONDO, YOU ARE NOT BEING FAIR

Zuma’s legal team again accused Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of being unfair.

His lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, said it was not fair for the commission to question Zuma, who was head of the state, on the processes of selecting and appointing people for government positions.

Sikhakhane questioned how that had to do with anything regarding corruption or fraud.

WATCH: Day 3 of state capture: