South Africans pay tribute to veteran musician Johnny Clegg

Clegg died at his family home on Tuesday at the age of 66 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes are pouring in after the passing of legendary South African singer Johnny Clegg.

South Africans took to social media to pay homage to the legendary musician’s tremendous influence on music and social cohesion in the country.

Clegg, who was a singer-songwriter, dancer and anthropologist, was praised by a number of local and international bodies for his contribution to music and society.

SGC is devastated at the passing of Johnny Clegg. An music icon and a true South African. We shall miss him with all our hearts. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/I9ZDPH6FqH — Soweto Gospel Choir (@Sowetogospel) July 16, 2019

Death of a legend. Johnny Clegg was an icon and a hell of a fighter. Proud to have known him. Hamba Kahle. #RipJohnnyClegg — John Robbie (@John_C_Robbie) July 16, 2019

Condolences to Family and Friends of

Johnny Clegg -one of South Africa’s most celebrated sons. He was a singer, a songwriter, a dancer, anthropologist whose infectious crossover music exploded onto the international scene and contributed towards social cohesion #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/NpyQeZ2E4X — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 16, 2019

I'm deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Johnny Clegg.



A true legend and one of our greatest ambassadors. He wrote our SA story when our country was at its worst and at its best.



I'd like to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/m2WP8T8xqh — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 16, 2019

SA musician Johnny clegg has died https://t.co/zpxiNT3nfP via ⁦@eNCA⁩ Johnny u played your innings with distinction mfowethu . You were the mirror of how we should live together in SA. Ambassodor par excellency . Bon voyage . My condolences. RIP Johnny. pic.twitter.com/EFpMxpXSdw — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) July 16, 2019

Johnny Clegg was an anthropologist and cultural legend who transcended race to shine a bright ray of light and hope from apartheid South Africa. Condolences to family. Thank you for sharing Johnny with us. pic.twitter.com/Z0GRReYJEp — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) July 16, 2019

Profoundly heartbreaking to receive the news of the untimely passing of music icon and anti-apartheid activist Johnny Clegg #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/AADBnYvl5x — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 16, 2019

Oh my Goodness.., just learned of the death of Legendary Musician, Johnny Clegg. Another loss to South African arts industry. May his Soul Rest Peace pic.twitter.com/RYmlCqF8h2 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 16, 2019

Saddened by news of the passing away of Johnny Clegg- he was a pioneer of the changing South Africa, an absolute legend and undoubtedly one of South Africa’s Champion People @ChampionSAfrica #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/yAcw4uT0qr — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) July 16, 2019

Farewell my friend. We will always remember you. Johnny Clegg Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾🎚🇿🇦 — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 16, 2019

Post your pictures with Johnny Clegg. Tell us all your stories of your first time, your last time...you favorite time. The song that made you propose, your karaoke song, your family song, All of it. He is ours and we are his. Love to the family. What a loan you have gave us. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 16, 2019

The Nelson Mandela Foundation mourns the passing of a musical icon and a freedom fighter Johnny Clegg. We are blessed to have seen him. We will keep singing Asimbonanga. We will keep working for the country of his dreams. Hamba kahle qhawe lamaqhawe. pic.twitter.com/N72BrpOW8B — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) July 16, 2019

A towering giant has fallen with the passing of legendary Singer-songwriter & Anthropologist Johnny Clegg. Our hearts are sore & as he famously sang in Asimbonanga "oh the sea is cold & the sky is grey" as we contend with the loss of a torchbearer of our struggle for freedom. pic.twitter.com/35RGuWGn02 — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 16, 2019