Sharks part ways with coach Robert du Preez

The Sharks has confirmed that they have parted ways with coach Robert du Preez after five seasons.

Du Preez, a former Sharks player, was in charge of both the Currie Cup and Super Rugby sides, in the latter taking the team to the knock-out rounds and quarterfinal action in back-to-back campaigns.

Under his care, the team upset defending champions Western Province at Newlands last year to lift the Currie Cup trophy.

“The Sharks thank Robert for his contribution over the past few years and what he managed to achieve by moulding a young group of players. He leaves The Sharks with our good wishes for the next chapter in his coaching career," said outgoing Sharks CEO, Gary Teichmann.

Robert du Preez said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Sharks and I am proud of what we have achieved. I would have loved to put more silverware in the cabinet, but sometimes injuries to key players, the bounce of the ball or decisions going against your team prevents that. I look forward to the next phase of my coaching career and wish the team well for the future. They can always count on my support.”

The Sharks confirmed the exits of Du Preez twins, Daniel and Jean-Luc.

The loose-forward pairing frequently played together during their time with the Sharks in both the Super Rugby and the Currie Cup, with Jean-Luc making his test debut for South Africa in 2016 and Daniel a year later in 2017.

“Jean-Luc and Daniel were absolute stars in the black and white jersey and always showed great professionalism and commitment in every match that they played. It is important to state that the amicable parting of ways with Robert had absolutely no bearing on this move, which was negotiated before a decision on Robert’s future was taken," said Teichmann.

“We are sad to lose players of their calibre, but they go with our blessings. They will be sorely missed."

The Sharks also announced Eduard Coetzee as the new chief executive officer. He takes office from September 2019.

Eduard takes over from Teichmann, who will bow out from his role after three years at the helm, having set plans in place and achieved several objectives during his tenure as CEO.