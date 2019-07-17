Second witness gives evidence in CT nightclub extortion case

Stewart Bailey was the COO for the Harbour House Group at the time one of its outlets, the Grand Café, was allegedly extorted out of R90,000 in November 2017.

CAPE TOWN - The State has called its second witness to give evidence in the extortion trial against a group of suspected Cape Town underworld figures.

Stewart Bailey was the COO for the Harbour House Group at the time one of its outlets, the Grand Café, was allegedly extorted out of R90,000 in November 2017.

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, alleged gang kingpin Jerome Donkie Booysen's brother Colin and three others are currently on trial in the Cape Town Regional Court.

It's believed Modack led a grouping that forcibly took over security from another faction led by Mark Lifman, coercing city nightclubs and restaurants to pay them.

Anti-gang unit commander Andre Lincoln sat in on court proceedings today, listening to the testimony by Bailey.

Bailey laid a criminal complaint with police. He detailed how the accused arrived at the popular beachfront restaurant about an hour before the summer event was officially meant to start, initially demanding R150,000.

After back and forth negotiations, the figure was brought down to R90,000, allegedly by accused number two, Booysen.

Bailey testified they agreed to pay the money out of concern that the event may have been compromised.

He also told the court Booysen and Modack called the shots in the meeting, while their co-accused Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje were also present.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)