Safa rally behind SA's Afcon final ref Victor Gomes

CAPE TOWN - The South African Football Association (Safa) has applauded referee Victor Gomes who has been appointed to officiate the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final between Algeria and Senegal on Friday.

The clash takes place at the Cairo International Stadium.

Gomes has been officiating in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) since 2008 and joined the international panel three years later.

He has twice been voted PSL Referee of the Season (2012/13 and 2017/18).

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Victor on his huge appointment of being in charge of the 2019 AFCON final – this is big by any means and we are confident he will do a magnificent job,” said Tenda Masikhwa, Safa's head referees.

“This move by CAF speaks volumes about South African match officials – as we have always maintained that they are held in high esteem on the continent for the good work they are doing. We are hopeful this will encourage other match officials to work harder to get to this point. We would also like to say thank you to CAF for showing confidence in our match officials. Once again, good luck to Victor and his team.”

This will be the 52nd and final match of the 32nd edition of the 2019 Afcon.

Gomes also officiated the Egypt vs Democratic of Congo clash in the tournament, the encounter between Ghana against Tunisia game as well as the fixture between Zimbabwe and Uganda.

He was also the fourth official in the semifinal between Nigeria and Algeria.