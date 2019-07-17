SA unit of Ford to add 1,200 jobs
The South African unit of Ford Motor Co will hire an additional 1,200 people to staff an extra shift at one of its vehicle assembly plants, increasing production to 720 units per day, it said on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African unit of Ford Motor Co will hire an additional 1,200 people to staff an extra shift at one of its vehicle assembly plants, increasing production to 720 units per day, it said on Wednesday.
Ockert Berry, vice president of operations for Ford Middle East and Africa, said in a statement that the introduction of the shift was the result of a R3 billion ($214.72 million) investment in the company’s South African plants announced in 2017, upping annual production to 168,000 units.
More in Business
-
City of Tshwane reaches agreement with AfriForum over tariff hikes
-
Zuma: I don't remember insisting on Gama being appointed Transnet CEO
-
Rand slips ahead of rate decision as trade fears weigh
-
Matjila taken to task over PIC investment in Steinhoff
-
Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, starting race for her successor
-
Australian watchdog says Uber Eats will amend 'unfair' contract terms
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.