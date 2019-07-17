View all in Latest
SA unit of Ford to add 1,200 jobs

The South African unit of Ford Motor Co will hire an additional 1,200 people to staff an extra shift at one of its vehicle assembly plants, increasing production to 720 units per day, it said on Wednesday.

Workers assemble a vehicle at Ford's Silverton vehicle assembly plant. Picture: @FordSouthAfrica/Twitter
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African unit of Ford Motor Co will hire an additional 1,200 people to staff an extra shift at one of its vehicle assembly plants, increasing production to 720 units per day, it said on Wednesday.

Ockert Berry, vice president of operations for Ford Middle East and Africa, said in a statement that the introduction of the shift was the result of a R3 billion ($214.72 million) investment in the company’s South African plants announced in 2017, upping annual production to 168,000 units.

