Rand slips ahead of rate decision as trade fears weigh
The mood across emerging markets was not helped by US President Donald Trump’s threat to put tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped against a firm dollar on Wednesday, as investors held off big trades a day ahead of a central bank rate decision.
The rand stood at R13.97 verses the greenback by 0558 GMT, a 0.13% decline compared with Tuesday’s close.
The mood across emerging markets was not helped by US President Donald Trump’s threat to put tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods.
South African government bonds were also slightly weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 instrument rising 1.5 basis points to 8.040%.
More in Business
-
Ghana and Ivory Coast lift threat to suspend cocoa supplies
-
State capture lunch time wrap: A lot of 'I don’t recall' from Zuma
-
SA unit of Ford to add 1,200 jobs
-
City of Tshwane reaches agreement with AfriForum over tariff hikes
-
Zuma: I don't remember insisting on Gama being appointed Transnet CEO
-
Matjila taken to task over PIC investment in Steinhoff
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.