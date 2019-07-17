Rand slips ahead of rate decision as trade fears weigh

The mood across emerging markets was not helped by US President Donald Trump’s threat to put tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped against a firm dollar on Wednesday, as investors held off big trades a day ahead of a central bank rate decision.

The rand stood at R13.97 verses the greenback by 0558 GMT, a 0.13% decline compared with Tuesday’s close.

The mood across emerging markets was not helped by US President Donald Trump’s threat to put tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods.

South African government bonds were also slightly weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 instrument rising 1.5 basis points to 8.040%.