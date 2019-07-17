Ramaphosa files papers supporting Gordhan's bid to interdict Mkhwebane report

In the affidavit, filed at the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday, the president indicated his support for Gordhan's court application in as far as the relief sought by Gordhan relates to the president.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a supporting affidavit in the High Court in Pretoria in relation to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's court application for the suspension of the enforcement of remedial action recommended by the Public Protector.

The legal action arises from an investigation by the Public Protector into the so-called Sars rogue unit.

Gordhan has asked the High Court to suspend the enforcement of the recommended remedial action.

This is pending a review by the same court of the Public Protector's investigation.

The president said in his submission that it was clear from Minister Gordhan's review application that there was a justiciable dispute between Minister Gordhan and the Public Protector.