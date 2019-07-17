Ramaphosa announces new initiative to boost service delivery

President Ramaphosa made the announcement during his Presidency budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a new initiative that will see local districts being at the forefront of service delivery.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during his Presidency budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He will be engaging MPs about his department’s budget on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ramaphosa said the sixth administration would be doing away with a fragmented approach to development.

He said this new initiative meant the government would be looking at development that would localise the procurement of services and support local businesses in whatever area through government contracts.

Ramaphosa said national departments that had district level delivery capacity, together with the provinces, would be required to provide implementation plans in line with priorities identified in his State of the Nation Address.

