Queen Elizabeth needs a chef
An advert for a Demi Chef de Partie on the royal household website stated: 'Joining an accomplished team of professionals, you'll work hands-on to deliver food to the highest standards.'
LONDON - Queen Elizabeth is looking for an "ambitious and qualified" chef to join the staff of the royal household.
Queen Elizabeth is looking for a new chef.
The 93-year-old monarch is looking for an "ambitious and qualified" cook that can meet the "exceptionally high" standard required for meals in the royal household, and in return, the successful candidate will receive a salary of £22,076.04 or take lower pay in exchange for accommodation and the provision of all meals.
An advert for a Demi Chef de Partie on the royal household website stated: "Joining an accomplished team of professionals, you'll work hands-on to deliver food to the highest standards.
"You'll prepare diverse menus for a wide range of events, developing new skills that will help you take the next step in your career.
"Working with quality ingredients and alongside skilled colleagues, your role will be diverse, rotating through all sections of the kitchen."
Although the job is based in London, the chef will also have to travel to other royal residences.
The website continued: "The role will be based in London and will involve travelling to other Royal residences.
"In return, you can look forward to working in a unique and stimulating work environment, and be rewarded with a comprehensive benefits package, including 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays), a 15 percent employer contribution pension scheme and meals on duty.
"The role also offers the option to live-in with all meals provided (for which there is a salary adjustment).
"Training and development are encouraged and you will have access to a range of recreational facilities."
Potential candidates will have to submit their applications quickly as the vacancy will only be online until 23:55 on 28 July.
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.