Prison officials linked to drug smuggling at Durban’s Westville Prison

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola gave an update on the investigation before delivering his budget speech on Wednesday morning.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola (centre) briefing the media on 17 July 2019 ahead of tabling his department’s budget. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola (centre) briefing the media on 17 July 2019 ahead of tabling his department’s budget. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An investigation by the Correctional Services Department has found several prison officials have been linked to drug smuggling in Durban’s Westville Prison.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola gave an update on the investigation before delivering his budget speech on Wednesday morning.

The investigation was launched after a video emerged of inmates using drugs.

Lamola said nine officials had since been placed on suspension.

“Out of the nine officials, four are currently suspended, three are placed alternatively, one is yet to return to work, and the other official could not be suspended based on the response that he provided to the investigation team,” he said.

He said errant officials found to be breaking the law would not be shown mercy.

“I did mention that errant officials involved in the smuggling of drugs and other offences will not be spared any mercy,” Lamola said.

The minister said they would continue to monitor the investigation in order to root out the ills in the correctional system.

