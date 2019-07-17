President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Johnny Clegg
Ramaphosa also recognised the late ANC veteran Ike Maphoto and the actress Nomhle Nkonyeni as well as Marc Batchelor and former Springbok rugby player, James Small.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to music legend Johnny Clegg, who died on Tuesday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three-and-a-half years ago.
Introducing the Presidency’s budget vote debate, Ramaphosa also recognised the late ANC veteran Lesiba "Ike" Maphoto and the actress Nomhle Nkonyeni.
He also paid tribute to soccer star Marc Batchelor and former Springbok rugby player, James Small.
"It is our collective sadness of the country to also have learned of the passing away of Johnny Clegg, known to many of us as Juluka Johnny, who was one of the early persons in the country to demonstrate the reality of not only social cohesion but cultural integration."
