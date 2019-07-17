Parents urged to be vigilant after school taxi driver arrested
A taxi driver was arrested on Tuesday for transporting 42 primary school children in a minibus taxi.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has raised concerns over the safety of pupils who make use of private scholar transport not registered on its system.
A taxi driver was arrested on Tuesday for transporting 42 primary school children in a minibus taxi.
It was the second incident of school transport overloading this week.
The WCED's Bronagh Hammond has urged parents to ensure their children are transported to and from school in a safe environment.
“Parents who decide to send their children to school in private vehicles must report any drivers to authorities immediately if they’re overloading their vehicles or their vehicles are not road worthy.”
On Tuesday, officers nabbed the taxi driver on the corner of Symphony Way and Stellenbosch Arterial after they spotted him travelling at high speed, cutting in between vehicles and overtaking on solid white lines. The man had the children crammed into his taxi.
Another taxi driver, with 22 primary school children in his vehicle, was arrested for reckless and negligent driving on the N1 on Monday.
The driver had no license or permit and had four outstanding warrants.
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma's state capture testimony halted for now
-
Jacob Zuma's lawyers discuss his possible withdrawal from Zondo Inquiry
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
-
SA music legend Johnny Clegg dies
-
Manhunt launched after armed robbers target Mount Nelson Hotel
-
Zuma accuses Zondo of being unfair as testimony halted on day 3
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.