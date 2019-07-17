Parents urged to be vigilant after school taxi driver arrested

A taxi driver was arrested on Tuesday for transporting 42 primary school children in a minibus taxi.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has raised concerns over the safety of pupils who make use of private scholar transport not registered on its system.

It was the second incident of school transport overloading this week.

The WCED's Bronagh Hammond has urged parents to ensure their children are transported to and from school in a safe environment.

“Parents who decide to send their children to school in private vehicles must report any drivers to authorities immediately if they’re overloading their vehicles or their vehicles are not road worthy.”

On Tuesday, officers nabbed the taxi driver on the corner of Symphony Way and Stellenbosch Arterial after they spotted him travelling at high speed, cutting in between vehicles and overtaking on solid white lines. The man had the children crammed into his taxi.

Another taxi driver, with 22 primary school children in his vehicle, was arrested for reckless and negligent driving on the N1 on Monday.

The driver had no license or permit and had four outstanding warrants.