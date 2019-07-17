Niehaus: Zuma questioning akin to interrogation
Former President Jacob Zuma's supporters have welcomed the decision to discontinue his testimony at the state capture inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's supporters have welcomed the decision to discontinue his testimony at the state capture inquiry.
A decision was taken on Wednesday between Zuma and the commission that the proceedings be adjourned until Friday to allow room for deliberations over the concerns the former president raised.
Earlier today, Zuma raised objections with the inquiry’s line of questioning, saying he has a problem with the expectation that he must remember details of events that had nothing to do with his position as head of state and those that happened a long time ago.
MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said that they shared the former president's concerns, saying the questions he'd been asked since Monday have been unfair.
"The process of leading the president to provide the evidence has deteriorated into something that became more akin to an interrogation. There were details demanded that would be sometimes difficult for him, as the overall executive, to provide and would be more appropriate to be provided by the administrative staff that surrounded him."
WATCH: <yt-formatted-string force-default-style="" class="style-scope ytd-video-primary-info-renderer">Zuma’s state capture testimony adjourned over ‘concerns’ on questions</yt-formatted-string>
Popular in Politics
-
Jacob Zuma's state capture testimony halted for now
-
Jacob Zuma's lawyers discuss his possible withdrawal from Zondo Inquiry
-
Zuma accuses Zondo of being unfair as testimony halted on day 3
-
State capture lunch time wrap: A lot of 'I don’t recall' from Zuma
-
Zuma’s legal team accuses Zondo commission of being unfair
-
ANC unity threatened by Zuma state capture revelations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.