Niehaus: Zuma questioning akin to interrogation

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's supporters have welcomed the decision to discontinue his testimony at the state capture inquiry.

A decision was taken on Wednesday between Zuma and the commission that the proceedings be adjourned until Friday to allow room for deliberations over the concerns the former president raised.

Earlier today, Zuma raised objections with the inquiry’s line of questioning, saying he has a problem with the expectation that he must remember details of events that had nothing to do with his position as head of state and those that happened a long time ago.

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said that they shared the former president's concerns, saying the questions he'd been asked since Monday have been unfair.

"The process of leading the president to provide the evidence has deteriorated into something that became more akin to an interrogation. There were details demanded that would be sometimes difficult for him, as the overall executive, to provide and would be more appropriate to be provided by the administrative staff that surrounded him."

WATCH: <yt-formatted-string force-default-style="" class="style-scope ytd-video-primary-info-renderer">Zuma’s state capture testimony adjourned over ‘concerns’ on questions</yt-formatted-string>