MyCiTi N2 Express Service dispute could head to court
CAPE TOWN - A contract dispute around the MyCiTi N2 Express Service could end up in court.
For weeks, the City of Cape Town, taxi associations and Golden Arrow Bus Services have been struggling to find a way forward.
The operating contract between the companies and the city came to an end in May.
The MyCiTi bus service has not been running on the N2 Express route, from Khayelitsha and Mitchell's Plain, for 47 days.
Now one of the city's biggest taxi associations, Codeta, is planning to take the municipality to court.
Codeta is unhappy with the terms of a new contract but it's refused to share its grievances in public.
The city maintains negotiations are ongoing, but for the past six weeks, it has been unable to get parties to sign.
The operating company, made up of taxi associations and Golden Arrow, cannot run MyCiTi buses on the route until a new contract is agreed to.
