Mthethwa: Johnny Clegg was a true African

Tributes have been pouring in for Clegg, who died at the age of 66 after after battling pancreatic cancer since 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to legendary musician Johnny Clegg.

Clegg passed away at his home in Johannesburg on Monday.

Mthethwa has described Clegg as a towering giant and a true African.

Minister Mthethwa has joined thousands of South Africans in expressing shock at the passing of the music icon.

Mthethwa said that the Asimbonanga hitmaker was a symbol of reconciliation.

"He was a true African. He understood our culture, African culture."

WATCH: Music legend Johnny Clegg dies

Mthethwa said that his legacy would live on.

"If you talk from the point of view of creative thought, he is definitely at a higher level. He would compare easily with the greats of this world because he was great."

Clegg's son Jesse also paid a moving tribute to his father on Facebook saying that he would struggle to imagine a world without his father, but he was comforted to know that Clegg’s wisdom and compassion lived in all South Africans.

We pay tribute to the legend, Johnny Clegg, with his song Asimbonanga.#JohnnyClegg #tribute pic.twitter.com/DuKXQtUFqU — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) July 17, 2019

SGC is devastated at the passing of Johnny Clegg. An music icon and a true South African. We shall miss him with all our hearts. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/I9ZDPH6FqH — Soweto Gospel Choir (@Sowetogospel) July 16, 2019

Condolences to Family and Friends of

Johnny Clegg -one of South Africa’s most celebrated sons. He was a singer, a songwriter, a dancer, anthropologist whose infectious crossover music exploded onto the international scene and contributed towards social cohesion #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/NpyQeZ2E4X — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 16, 2019

Farewell my friend. We will always remember you. Johnny Clegg Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾🎚🇿🇦 — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 16, 2019

The Nelson Mandela Foundation mourns the passing of a musical icon and a freedom fighter Johnny Clegg. We are blessed to have seen him. We will keep singing Asimbonanga. We will keep working for the country of his dreams. Hamba kahle qhawe lamaqhawe. pic.twitter.com/N72BrpOW8B — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) July 16, 2019