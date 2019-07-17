View all in Latest
Mthethwa: Johnny Clegg was a true African

Tributes have been pouring in for Clegg, who died at the age of 66 after after battling pancreatic cancer since 2015.

South African singer Johnny Clegg (R) and dancer Dudu Zulu of South African band Savuka perform on stage at the Amnesty International Concert on October 10, 1988 in Abidjan. Picture: AFP
South African singer Johnny Clegg (R) and dancer Dudu Zulu of South African band Savuka perform on stage at the Amnesty International Concert on October 10, 1988 in Abidjan. Picture: AFP
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to legendary musician Johnny Clegg.

Clegg passed away at his home in Johannesburg on Monday.

Mthethwa has described Clegg as a towering giant and a true African.

Tributes have been pouring in for Clegg, who died at the age of 66 after battling pancreatic cancer since 2015.

Minister Mthethwa has joined thousands of South Africans in expressing shock at the passing of the music icon.

Mthethwa said that the Asimbonanga hitmaker was a symbol of reconciliation.

"He was a true African. He understood our culture, African culture."

WATCH: Music legend Johnny Clegg dies

Mthethwa said that his legacy would live on.

"If you talk from the point of view of creative thought, he is definitely at a higher level. He would compare easily with the greats of this world because he was great."

Clegg's son Jesse also paid a moving tribute to his father on Facebook saying that he would struggle to imagine a world without his father, but he was comforted to know that Clegg’s wisdom and compassion lived in all South Africans.

