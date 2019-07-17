View all in Latest
Mthethwa: Govt must invest in world-class sports academies to get results

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced a total budget of more than R1 billion for the 2019/20 financial year.

FILE: Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa said that to achieve the desired results, the government had to invest in world-class sports academies.

Mthethwa has announced a total budget of more than R1 billion for the 2019/20 financial year.

He said that R744 million was allocated to mass participation sport and recreation activities including development, with R239 million being allocated for school sport.

"On the issue of women's sport, we're finalising the policy document and there have been roadshows in four provinces. In August we'll finalise the other five provinces because as the governing party ANC, we understand the importance of women in sport and we'll ensure that we support that."

Mthethwa added that the department would spend over R80 million to build phase 1 of the National Training and Olympic Preparatory Centre in Mangaung.

