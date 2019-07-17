Mthethwa: Govt must invest in world-class sports academies to get results

-
Behind-the-scenes talks to determine if Zuma resumes state capture testimonyPolitics
-
What the DA, EFF had to say to Ramaphosa during budget vote debatePolitics
-
Mthethwa: Govt must invest in world-class sports academies to get resultsSport
-
CT cable thief enters plea agreementLocal
-
Second witness gives evidence in CT nightclub extortion caseLocal
-
Contralesa president opposes extending lobola practice to same-sex couplesLocal
-
What the DA, EFF had to say to Ramaphosa during budget vote debatePolitics
-
Mthethwa: Govt must invest in world-class sports academies to get resultsSport
-
CT cable thief enters plea agreementLocal
-
Second witness gives evidence in CT nightclub extortion caseLocal
-
Contralesa president opposes extending lobola practice to same-sex couplesLocal
-
Ramaphosa announces new initiative to boost service deliveryPolitics
Popular Topics
-
What the DA, EFF had to say to Ramaphosa during budget vote debatePolitics
-
Ramaphosa announces new initiative to boost service deliveryPolitics
-
Niehaus: Zuma questioning akin to interrogationPolitics
-
Ramaphosa files papers supporting Gordhan's bid to interdict Mkhwebane reportPolitics
-
Zuma accuses Zondo of being unfair as testimony halted on day 3Politics
-
Special official funeral for late struggle veteran Lesiba MaphotoPolitics
Popular Topics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toddler antics of Malema's red brigadeOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The greatest gift Zuma has given the countryOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: CWC2019 final - A game that defied beliefOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Zondo probe into corruption awaits a star witness – Jacob ZumaOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Rainbow capital & the commodification of PrideOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Busisiwe Mkhwebane, what is this madness?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Matjila rejects claim he accepted R5m bribe to fund VBS Mutual BankBusiness
-
Ghana and Ivory Coast lift threat to suspend cocoa suppliesAfrica
-
State capture lunch time wrap: A lot of 'I don’t recall' from ZumaPolitics
-
SA unit of Ford to add 1,200 jobsBusiness
-
City of Tshwane reaches agreement with AfriForum over tariff hikesLocal
-
Zuma: I don't remember insisting on Gama being appointed Transnet CEOPolitics
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final JourneyLocal
-
Mthethwa: Johnny Clegg was a true AfricanLocal
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Johnny Clegg held us all in his embraceOpinion
-
Musicians hail ‘White Zulu’ who fought apartheid through musicLocal
-
Cameron Boyce crematedLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' leads Emmy nominationsLifestyle
-
South Africans pay tribute to veteran musician Johnny CleggLocal
-
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Johnny Clegg’s ‘Final Journey’Lifestyle
-
SA music legend Johnny Clegg diesLifestyle
-
City players to decide new captain, says GuardiolaSport
-
Aussie rookie Ewan wins bunch sprint in ToulouseSport
-
Safa rally behind SA's Afcon final ref Victor GomesSport
-
Mthethwa: Govt must invest in world-class sports academies to get resultsSport
-
Sharks part ways with coach Robert du PreezSport
-
Etzebeth to lead Boks against Wallabies in Rugby Championship openerSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: CWC2019 final - A game that defied beliefOpinion
-
England 'mistakenly' awarded extra run in World Cup final: former umpireSport
-
Technical knockout: Kiwis praise team but query 'cruel' rulesSport
-
Morgan hopes World Cup win will spark English cricket revivalSport
-
England captain Morgan hails 'superhuman' World Cup hero StokesSport
-
England beat New Zealand to win Cricket World CupSport
-
CARTOON: JZ's Many CardsPolitics
-
CARTOON: A Wing And A PrayerSport
-
CARTOON: RIP AfronautLocal
-
CARTOON: SA Education: Glass Half FullLocal
-
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!Local
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- -3°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 10°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
Mthethwa: Govt must invest in world-class sports academies to get results
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced a total budget of more than R1 billion for the 2019/20 financial year.
CAPE TOWN - Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa said that to achieve the desired results, the government had to invest in world-class sports academies.
Mthethwa has announced a total budget of more than R1 billion for the 2019/20 financial year.
He said that R744 million was allocated to mass participation sport and recreation activities including development, with R239 million being allocated for school sport.
"On the issue of women's sport, we're finalising the policy document and there have been roadshows in four provinces. In August we'll finalise the other five provinces because as the governing party ANC, we understand the importance of women in sport and we'll ensure that we support that."
Mthethwa added that the department would spend over R80 million to build phase 1 of the National Training and Olympic Preparatory Centre in Mangaung.
Popular in Sport
-
Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Marc Batchelor shot deadone day ago
-
Safa rally behind SA's Afcon final ref Victor Gomesone hour ago
-
Surprises in store as World Cup casts shadow over Rugby Championship6 hours ago
-
Etzebeth to lead Boks against Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener3 hours ago
-
Sharks part ways with coach Robert du Preez3 hours ago
-
Senegal star Mane out to press Ballon d'Or case5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.