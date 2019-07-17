Mogoeng: Govt must fund political parties for elections to avoid state capture

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that allowing private individuals to fund politicians creates a breeding ground for corruption in the form of favours.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Thursday reiterated calls for the government to fund political parties for elections to avoid cases of state capture.

“Elections don’t come every month or every year, they come once in a while. Because we don’t want state capture, we’ve got to budget whatever number of millions are necessary to distribute among those that deserve to run for political office,” he said.

Mogoeng made the comments during his 67 minutes’ leadership talk on the eve of International Mandela Day, which is marked every year on 18 July.

He said that allowing private individuals to fund politicians creates a breeding ground for corruption in the form of favours.

Mogoeng said there was no such thing as a “free lunch”.