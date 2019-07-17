Mogoeng: Govt must fund political parties for elections to avoid state capture
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that allowing private individuals to fund politicians creates a breeding ground for corruption in the form of favours.
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Thursday reiterated calls for the government to fund political parties for elections to avoid cases of state capture.
“Elections don’t come every month or every year, they come once in a while. Because we don’t want state capture, we’ve got to budget whatever number of millions are necessary to distribute among those that deserve to run for political office,” he said.
Mogoeng made the comments during his 67 minutes’ leadership talk on the eve of International Mandela Day, which is marked every year on 18 July.
He said that allowing private individuals to fund politicians creates a breeding ground for corruption in the form of favours.
Mogoeng said there was no such thing as a “free lunch”.
Popular in Politics
-
ANC unity threatened by Zuma state capture revelations
-
Zuma expected to respond to Hogan's claims against him
-
MKMVA council: Zuma’s spies claims are ‘irresponsible outbursts’
-
WATCH LIVE: Zuma takes hot seat at state capture for third day - Part 1
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toddler antics of Malema's red brigade
-
Zuma explains role of ANC deployment committee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.