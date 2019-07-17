MKMVA council: Zuma’s spies claims ‘irresponsible outbursts’

During his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday, Jacob Zuma accused former ministers Siphiwe Nyanda and Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being spies.

JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) national council on Tuesday called on former President Jacob Zuma to tell the truth instead of falsely accusing its members of being spies.

“We view Zuma's allegations as irresponsible outbursts from a person who is obfuscating and ducking in attempts to avoid speaking the truth to assist the work of the commission,” the council said in a statement.

During his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday, Zuma accused former ministers Siphiwe Nyanda and Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being spies who worked with foreign intelligence agencies to infiltrate the governing African National Congress.

Both Nyanda and Ramatlhodi have rejected the accusations.

The MKMVA national council said Zuma’s conduct “seemingly follows a particular behavioural pattern on his part, which is characterised by a worrying inclination to lie to save his own skin”.

“This conduct has been gaining momentum as his trademark since he was initially released from the deputy presidency position of the country on 14 June 2005,” the council said.